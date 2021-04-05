Trending Now

Mithila Palkar ready to set her foot in Tollywood


Mithila Palkar (Photo by Ritam Banerjee/Netflix via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Actress Mithila Palkar, who has added a couple of notable films and streaming shows to her credit in a very short span of time, is now ready to set her foot in Telugu cinema.

Most recently seen in Netflix’s film Tribhanga (2021), Palkar has started shooting for her first Telugu film which is yet to get its official title. The untitled film is the official remake of the successful Tamil rom-com, Oh My Kadavule (2020).

Mithila Palkar has been paired opposite Vishwak Sen in the upcoming film. She plays the same role in the remake which actress Ritika Singh essayed in the original film Oh My Kadavule. The actress joined the team on Friday in Hyderabad.



Directed by debutant filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu, Oh My Kadavule revolved around a man who gets another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman.

Apart from Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Vani Bhojan in important roles. It received positive response from critics and went on to do quite well at the box office, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit the whole world.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who directed the original, returns to direct the remake as well. While Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar have been confirmed to play the lead pair in the film, the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Buzz has it that Vijay Sethupathi might reprise his own role from the original. An official announcement is highly awaited though.



