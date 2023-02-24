Website Logo
  • Friday, February 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Mira Nair praises Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gulmohar: ‘I loved the specificity with which it was written’

Gulmohar is slated for release on 3rd March 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mira Nair (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the forthcoming film Gulmohar ever since streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar dropped its trailer a couple of weeks ago. The film stars veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles while Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha play supporting characters.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, Gulmohar is a bittersweet tale of a family which revolves around Sharmila Tagore’s character who is the matriarch of the house and, triggered by some emotions, decides to sell the family house named Gulmohar to a builder.

Filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for such films as The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Monsoon Wedding, saw the rough cuts of the film some time ago and seemed quite impressed with debutant director Rahul Chittella’s work.

Praising the film, she said, “The first time I saw Gulmohar in rough cut, what stayed with me was the rare thing; it evoked a feeling. It has a mood. It has a powerful sense of atmosphere and a feeling of people trying to find what makes life work, feeling the blows of life as they try to move forward. I loved the specificity with which it was written and conceived. Each character felt quite distinctive.”

Praising her protégé and producing partner Rahul Chittella, she added, “And yet what they were aspiring for in the world of Gulmohar was happiness. So why do we create walls between each other? Why do we cause our unhappiness? These are wise questions for a young filmmaker like Rahul; it was beautiful to see in Gulmohar. This evocation of wisdom and emotion and people in different ways, each striving for what could make them happy.”

Gulmohar is slated for release on 3rd March 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Zeenat Aman says late Dev Anand was ‘completely wrong’ in assuming she had an ‘inter-personal…
Entertainment
It became too big, but I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar on his…
Entertainment
What happened to Pathaan was wrong: Asha Parekh
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai’s Aatmapamphlet receives praises at Berlin Film Festival
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi receives thunderous response for his performance in Selfiee
Entertainment
Here’s when Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for his cameo in Salman…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma attend Dahaad premiere at 73rd Berlin International Film…
Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani thanks audience for showering love on Ganapath release date announcement
Entertainment
India is everything to me: Akshay Kumar on decision to renounce Canadian passport
Entertainment
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga set for March 24…
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che turns a decade old
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW