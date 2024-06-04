  • Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Mindy Kaling reveals if she will ever reprise her ‘The Office’ role

A brand-new mockumentary set in the same universe as the popular and loved sitcom The Office is in the making.

Mindy Kaling (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling has opened up about whether she would ever revisit her character Kelly Kapoor from her hugely popular show The Office and how she is feeling about the new spinoff series.

During a recent visit to PEOPLE in 10, she discussed the potential of returning to her iconic role.

“It has been such a long time since I have acted as Kelly Kapoor that I am like, ‘Oh, I would have to get into character’ – not to sound method,” said Kaling, adding, “But I am like, ‘What would she be like at my age?’”

Kaling affirmed that if the question ever arose, she would “of course” consider it.

“For that group of people, I would definitely – I would be open to it.”

As for the brand-new mockumentary set in the same universe as the popular and loved sitcom The Office, which was announced earlier this month and will have Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, Kaling said, “I think it’s gonna be great.”

“I don’t have anything to do with it, but I’m a big fan of the people behind the scenes, so I think it’ll be good,” she said, referring to Greg Daniels, who originally adapted the British version of the sitcom, and Michael Koman, who are leading the force on the spinoff.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

