  • Thursday, June 08, 2023
Mindy Kaling on why ‘Never Have I Ever’ is ending

All 10 episodes of the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever premiere today on Netflix.

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for National Museum of Asian Art)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling has revealed why it is time to end her highly popular Netflix show Never Have I Ever.

The 42-year-old actress, who co-created the hit Netflix comedy-drama with Lang Fisher, told Entertainment Tonight why she believes it’s best that the show will end with its upcoming fourth season.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense,” Kaling told ET in an interview published Tuesday. “They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

“Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old,” she added.

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020. It follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian-American who is eager to change her social status at school after a traumatic year.

Kaling further added, “The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows. So, we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time.”

All 10 episodes of the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever premiere today on Netflix.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

