Mindy Kaling remembers late mother after accepting National Medal of Arts

The Office star was honoured alongside other authors, singers and artists at the White House on 21 March for their contributions to American society.

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

By: Mohnish Singh

On Wednesday, actress, producer, and screenwriter Mindy Kaling was honoured with a National Medal of Arts from US President Joe Biden for her work across television, film, and books.

The Office star was honoured alongside other authors, singers and artists at the White House on 21 March for their contributions to American society.

After accepting the honour, Kaling took to her Instagram handle and remembered her late mother Dr Swati Chokalingam in a heartfelt tribute.

“I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do? Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close,” she wrote in the caption.

Kaling said that she received news about her award from National Endowment for the Arts chair Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson “a little while ago.”

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real,” she wrote.

“I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT,” she continued. “I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet… I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen. ❤️.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

