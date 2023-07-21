Website Logo
  • Friday, July 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Millions to get enhanced flexibility at work with new measures

‘I want to thank Yasmin Qureshi MP and all the campaigners who have helped make this bill a reality,’ said business minister Kevin Hollinrake.

Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi

By: Pramod Thomas

MILLIONS of workers in the country will have increased freedom in choosing their work locations and schedules as Flexible Working Bill has received royal assent, a statement said.

Employees will now be entitled to request flexible working arrangements from the start of a new job and employers are required to consider all such requests and provide a justification in case of refusal.

According to the statement, flexible working is working hours or pattern including part-time, term-time, flexi-time, compressed hours, or adjusting start and finish times.

It can also include flexibility over where someone works, whether that be from home or a satellite office shortening their commute.

“Not only does flexible working help individuals fit work alongside other commitments – whether it’s the school drop off, studying or caring for vulnerable friends and family – it’s good business sense too, helping firms to attract more talent, increase retention and improve workforce diversity,” said business and trade minister Kevin Hollinrake.

“I want to thank Yasmin Qureshi, MP and all the campaigners who have helped make this bill a reality and improved the lives of workers across the UK.”

According to CIPD research, 6 percent of employees changed jobs last year due to lack of flexibility and 12 percent left their profession altogether. This represents almost two and four million workers respectively.

Now, employers need to consult with the employee before rejecting their flexible working request. Workers can make two statutory requests in any 12-month period (rather than the current one request).

The waiting times for decisions was reduced to two months and the existing requirements that the employee must explain the effect of the change on the employer and its counter measures also removed.

The government also launched a call for evidence on non-statutory flexible working to improve on knowledge of the extent of flexibility in the labour market.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) will be updating its statutory Code of Practice following a consultation.

“Our new draft code encourages employers to take a positive approach to flexible working and addresses all the new changes in the act. We are keen to get views to ensure that it is clear and relevant for the modern workplace,” said Susan Clews, chief executive, ACAS.

Jane van Zyl, chief executive of Working Families, said, “When employers implement flexible working effectively, they reap the benefits: from increased talent attraction and retention to better performance. We’re delighted to re-launch our Happy to Talk Flexible Working logo and strapline to support employers on their journey to creating high-performing, flexible workplaces.”

“By using the tagline ‘Happy To Talk Flexible Working’ in job advertisements, employers can open up recruitment to wider talent pools and create fairer and more inclusive workplaces. This transparency supports workers to ask for flexibility and helps to normalise the conversation for all groups,” said Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD and chair of the government’s Flexible Working Taskforce.

“Many organisations are facing the dual challenges of skills shortages and talent retention issues and we know that offering flexible working can go a long way towards tackling these problems.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Dr Nik Kotecha OBE receives honorary doctorate from University of Leicester
WORLD
WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case
News
Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist includes 5 Indian students
News
Respite for Sunak as Tories avert wipeout
INDIA
Manipur sexual assault: Four men may face death penalty
UK
UK bolsters police vetting after damaging scandals
News
Met chief ‘frustrated’ by government’s lack of urgency
News
Police vow reform with New Met for London
News
Police to use new index to catch criminals
News
Higher rates of ethnic minority stillbirths at Derby and Burton hospitals: Study
News
State opening of parliament scheduled for November 7
News
Indian Wrestling Federation chief gets bail extension in sexual harassment case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW