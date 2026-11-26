The average number of UK winter frost days has fallen from 38 to 28 over the past decade.

Britain could experience almost 15 days reaching 25°C each summer if global warming reaches 2°C.

An estimated 5,258 heat-associated deaths were recorded in England during summer 2026, the highest annual figure since monitoring began.

Britain could face more days of temperatures reaching 30°C and fewer frosty winter mornings as climate change continues to reshape the country's weather, the Met Office has warned. Its latest climate projections suggest that if global temperatures rise by 2°C, the UK could experience an average of 24 days of air frost each winter, alongside almost 15 summer days reaching 25°C.

The warning comes as the country records increasingly noticeable changes in seasonal weather. The average number of winter days with air frost, when temperatures fall to freezing or below, has dropped from around 38 during 1961-1990 to 28 over the past decade, according to Met Office observations.

The decline is also visible across southern England, where winter frost days have fallen from an average of 33 to almost 23. Under a global warming scenario of 2°C, that figure could fall further to around 20 days each winter.

The changes are not limited to winter. Britain has also recorded fewer frost days during spring and autumn, with almost five fewer days in spring and three fewer in autumn compared with earlier observations.

At the same time, warmer conditions are becoming more common during summer. The number of days reaching 25°C across the UK has more than doubled, rising from an average of around four days per summer during 1961-1990 to almost nine over the past decade.

How much hotter could UK summers become?

The Met Office projections indicate that the number of summer days reaching 25°C could rise to around 15 annually across the UK if global warming reaches 2°C. Southern England could experience an average of 26 such days each summer, compared with more than 16 over the past decade.

Days reaching 30°C are also becoming more frequent. The UK recorded an average of around 1.2 such days each summer over the past decade, compared with just 0.3 during 1961-1990.

Under the 2°C warming scenario, that figure could increase to around 2.3 days each summer. The change could be more pronounced in southern England, where days exceeding 30°C could rise to an average of almost five each summer, compared with between two and three in recent years.

These figures are climate projections rather than a forecast for any particular summer. They illustrate how everyday weather patterns could change if global temperatures continue to rise.

The latest warning follows an exceptionally hot summer in 2026. The UK experienced five separate heatwaves, while provisional Met Office statistics identified the season as the hottest since records began in 1884.

What could hotter weather mean for public health?

The impact of rising temperatures is already becoming a public health concern. An interim report published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on November 24 estimated that 5,258 deaths in England were associated with heat during summer 2026.

This was the highest annual figure recorded since the agency began monitoring heat-associated mortality in 2016. The estimate covers seven heat episodes between May and September, lasting a combined 41 days.

The largest number of deaths was associated with the June 21-28 heat episode, during which an estimated 2,401 deaths were recorded. More than 3,000 heat-associated deaths were estimated across the first two episodes in May and June.

The figures remain provisional, with the final assessment expected in early 2027. They also refer to England rather than the entire UK.

Heat can affect people of all ages, although older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions face greater risks. Prolonged high temperatures can also place additional pressure on hospitals, care services, homes and public infrastructure.

The UKHSA has warned that preparations for extreme heat need to begin before summer, particularly as significant heat episodes can occur as early as May and June.

For Britain, the changing climate is not simply about warmer summers or milder winters. It could alter the familiar seasonal patterns that influence how people heat their homes, travel, work and manage their health.

The Met Office projections suggest these changes could become more pronounced as global temperatures rise, making adaptation to hotter conditions an increasingly important part of the country's long-term planning.