  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce nonfiction series on Netflix

Their most prominent TV appearance was in the intimate Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

The series aims to explore both the aesthetic and social aspects of polo, shedding light on the sport’s challenges and dedication. Boardwalk Pictures, known for Netflix’s Chef’s Table, will produce the series. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced two new nonfiction series in collaboration with Netflix, produced under their Archewell Productions. These projects are in the early stages of development and form part of the couple’s deal with the streaming platform signed in 2020.

The first series, produced in association with Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, will focus on The Duchess celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. Meghan and Chanel Pysnik will executive produce for Archewell Productions, alongside Leah Hariton and Aaron Saidman.

The second series delves into the world of professional polo, capturing the sport’s intensity and passion. It was primarily filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center.

The series aims to explore both the aesthetic and social aspects of polo, shedding light on the sport’s challenges and dedication. Boardwalk Pictures, known for Netflix’s Chef’s Table, will produce the series.

Previously, Meghan and Harry have created projects for Netflix such as the intimate docuseries Prince Harry & Duchess of Sussex in December 2022, marking their successful foray into the entertainment industry since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made notable appearances on TV shows since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. Their most prominent TV appearance was in the intimate Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

The series offered viewers an inside look into their personal lives, their relationship, and the challenges they faced as they transitioned away from royal duties. The docuseries was well-received and provided a rare glimpse into the couple’s journey and experiences.

In addition to the docuseries, Meghan and Harry have been actively involved in producing content for streaming platforms, such as Netflix, through their media production company, Archewell Productions. Their projects often focus on themes such as mental health, wellness, and other impactful topics.

Related Stories

Entertainment
New ad featuring Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner goes viral
Entertainment
Kanwar Dhillon: ‘Udne Ki Asha is a breath of fresh air’
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 performances of Vidya Balan
Entertainment
How south Indian cinema took over Bollywood
NEWS
‘All We Imagine As Light’ is 1st Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40…
Entertainment
Acclaimed ‘The Color Purple’ filmmaker to direct ‘Black Samurai’ for Warner Bros
NEWS
My personality and the way I am is very Northern: Zayn Malik
NEWS
JK Rowling says she won’t ‘forgive’ Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson
NEWS
‘Hope ‘LSD 2’ sets example for girls like me,’ says trans actress Bonita…
Entertainment
Margot Robbie, Hasbro plan new movie based on ‘Monopoly’ game
NEWS
Indian-origin Mehak Chandel in final round of Miss England beauty contest
NEWS
Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’ series

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW