Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce nonfiction series on Netflix

Their most prominent TV appearance was in the intimate Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced two new nonfiction series in collaboration with Netflix, produced under their Archewell Productions. These projects are in the early stages of development and form part of the couple’s deal with the streaming platform signed in 2020.

The first series, produced in association with Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, will focus on The Duchess celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. Meghan and Chanel Pysnik will executive produce for Archewell Productions, alongside Leah Hariton and Aaron Saidman.

The second series delves into the world of professional polo, capturing the sport’s intensity and passion. It was primarily filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center.

The series offered viewers an inside look into their personal lives, their relationship, and the challenges they faced as they transitioned away from royal duties. The docuseries was well-received and provided a rare glimpse into the couple’s journey and experiences.

In addition to the docuseries, Meghan and Harry have been actively involved in producing content for streaming platforms, such as Netflix, through their media production company, Archewell Productions. Their projects often focus on themes such as mental health, wellness, and other impactful topics.