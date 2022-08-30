Meghan Markle says British media called her children the ‘N-word’

Markle also defended her decision to not release Archie’s photo to the British media.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The Duchess of Sussex has alleged that the British press called her children ‘the N-word’, according to reports.

In a recent interview, Meghan Markle opened up about taking the decision to not release Archie’s photo.

She was expected to release pictures of her now 3-year-old son, Archie, to the Royal Rota, which is the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game,” Markle told in an interview with the Cut.

According to the duchess, she and her husband, Prince Harry, didn’t have any control over the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account that they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Reports said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, before Archie was born, where they refused to play the “exchange game”.

But after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family, they shut down the account.

Markle later announced that she wasn’t returning to social media due to constant bullying from trolls.

The duchess added that the “toxic” tabloid culture in UK has negatively impacted two families.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,’” she said. “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Markle has had a strained relationship with her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, especially after The Mail on Sunday leaked a personal letter she wrote to the patriarch begging him to stop speaking with the press. She sued the outlet for invasion of privacy and won.

The outlet also described Markle and Harry’s lavish California home following their departure from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. However, they soon headed back to California.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

Their departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward Markle.

Later the couple gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Markle told Oprah that some royals had ‘concerns and conversations’ about Archie’s skin tone.

Meghan’s new interview came on the heels of her new podcast, Archetypes’ released on Spotify where the Duchess will be speaking to women from across sectors of entertainment, sports and more to discuss the labels that women have had break through to succeed.