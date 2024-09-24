Meera Syal backs new multilingual dementia resources

Created by Rare Dementia Support (RDS), the materials provide information in several languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Meera Syal added that these resources would help families navigate the challenges of living with rare dementias. (Photo credit: Simon Annand)

WRITER and actress Meera Syal CBE has endorsed the launch of new multilingual resources aimed at supporting people affected by rare dementias.

Developed by Rare Dementia Support (RDS) and funded by The National Brain Appeal, the resources are available in several languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The goal is to make vital information more accessible to diverse communities.

Syal’s support for the initiative stems from her personal experience. “My late parents were Punjabi speakers and sadly both had dementia, with my mother’s diagnosis being a rare form called PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy),” she said.

Highlighting the need for accessible resources, she added, “It’s vital that everyone has access to information and support in a language they understand.”

This #WorldAlzheimersDay, we’re excited to share @RareDementia’s translated resources, welcomed by @MeeraSyal, whose late parents had dementia. Info sheets & films now available in 16 languages, making information on these conditions more accessible. https://t.co/Dp0VILkwV2 pic.twitter.com/K2VLL423lB — The National Brain Appeal (@BrainAppeal) September 21, 2024

The guidance offers information on symptoms, diagnosis, support services, and advice for carers of those with rare dementias.

Reflecting on her own family’s experience, Syal said, “Mine and my brother’s families know only too well how difficult it is to witness the impact of dementia on your loved ones. These resources will be invaluable to others going through similar experiences.”

The translated materials are now available on the RDS website, aiming to provide essential support to families and carers from diverse cultural backgrounds.