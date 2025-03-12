McDonald's Shamrock shake makes its UK debut

After last year’s successful release of the Grimace Shake, McDonald’s UK has turned to green, launching the limited-edition Shamrock Shake for a two-week run. This festive mint-flavored treat, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the U.S., has now made its way to the UK, with fans eager to get their hands on this iconic shake before it disappears.
The Shamrock Shake combines a cool peppermint syrup with McDonald’s signature creamy milkshake base, offering a refreshing and unique flavor experience. The shake’s bright green color captures the spirit of spring and St. Patrick’s Day, making it the perfect treat for the season.
Available for a limited time
McDonald’s is offering the Shamrock Shake in three sizes: a small for £2.19, a medium for £2.69, and a large for £3.09. However, customers must act quickly as the shake is only available from today until March 25, giving fans just two weeks to enjoy this limited-time offering.
Not only does the Shamrock Shake satisfy a craving for something sweet, but it also supports a good cause. McDonald’s UK has pledged to donate 20p from each shake sale to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. The charity provides free accommodation for families with children receiving hospital treatment, offering them comfort and a place to stay during difficult times. This means that every shake purchased helps make a difference for families in need.
Exciting new menu items
Alongside the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s has also introduced several other limited-time items to its menu, catering to a variety of tastes. One standout addition is the Philly Cheese Stack, a burger featuring two beef patties, cheese sauce, grilled onions, crispy onions, and pickles, all served in a toasted bun. With its layers of cheesy goodness, it’s a hearty option available until May 6.
For chicken lovers, the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse offers a flavorful twist on McDonald’s crispy chicken fillet, featuring cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, red onion, and lettuce on a sourdough sesame bun. Like the Philly Cheese Stack, this sandwich is available until May 6, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy it.
For those seeking something with a more exotic flavor, The Katsu Chicken One is an enticing option. Available until June 17, it offers crispy or grilled chicken paired with katsu sauce, crispy onions, cucumber, and lettuce, all wrapped in a toasted tortilla. The Japanese-inspired flavors bring a touch of international flair to the McDonald’s menu.
Irresistible sides and desserts
In addition to the main courses, McDonald’s has brought back a fan favorite: Mozzarella Dippers. These cheesy, crispy bites are served with a salsa dip and are perfect for a quick snack or side dish. They’ll be available until March 25, making them an excellent companion to the Shamrock Shake.
For those with a sweet tooth, McDonald’s has added the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie to its dessert lineup. This pastry, with its pink crust and rich filling of white chocolate ganache and raspberry compote, is as visually appealing as it is delicious. It’s available until May 6, offering a decadent finish to any meal.
And if you’re a fan of McDonald’s iconic McFlurry, you won’t want to miss the Mars McFlurry. Combining soft dairy ice cream with crunchy nougat pieces and caramel sauce, this McFlurry offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors. Like the Shamrock Shake and Mozzarella Dippers, it’s only available until March 25.
Grab it while you can
With so many exciting limited-time options on the menu, McDonald’s UK is creating a lot of buzz this season. From the festive Shamrock Shake to hearty burgers and sweet desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. But these items won’t be around for long, so fans are encouraged to head to their nearest McDonald’s to try them out before they’re gone.
Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or just looking to indulge, the Shamrock Shake offers a deliciously minty way to kick off spring. Plus, with part of each sale supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, you can feel good about treating yourself while also helping others. Don’t miss out; grab a Shamrock Shake and enjoy the taste of the season!