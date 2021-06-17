Website Logo
  Thursday, June 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar to star opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in her hat-trick film with YRF

Manushi Chhillar (Photo credit -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar seems to be on a roll! Her debut film Prithviraj is still months away from its theatrical release, but she has already added two more high-profile projects to her resume.

Yes, apart from signing Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, the newcomer has bagged her third film with Yash Raj Films, one of the leading film production houses in India. The new film will see her opposite debutant Ahaan Panday. For the unversed, Panday is the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday.

Sharing more details about the forthcoming venture, a source in the know tells an entertainment portal, “Manushi has become the new YRF favourite. Everyone is praising her dedication, work ethics and professional nature. Aditya Chopra has now got her on board for Shiv Rawail’s superhero project as well. She will essay the main female lead opposite Ahaan Panday who will be making his celluloid debut with the movie. This will be Manushi’s third film in theatres and also completes her three-film deal with YRF. But Mr. Chopra is clearly looking at other projects for her as well.”

From what we hear, Chhillar has almost completed her untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Prithviraj, co-starring superstar Akshay Kumar, is also complete. It may, however, need her for some patchwork and dubbing work.

Chhillar is expected to begin work on Shiv Rawail’s superhero flick in 2020. The makers are presently busy locking the dates of an A-list actor who has been roped in to play a pivotal part in the film. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

