Manushi Chhillar thrilled about joining Akshay Kumar on the sets of Prithviraj

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in India, is currently bankrolling a number of high-profile projects, one of them being a big-budgeted historical drama, titled Prithviraj. The movie features superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role and also marks the silver screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.







The much-awaited period drama had completed a major portion of its filming before the Coronavirus pandemic brought all shooting activities to a grinding halt in March. After waiting for more than seven months, YRF is now set to resume production on their ambitious project soon and has erected a magnificent set inside their studios for the same.

Manushi Chhillar, who will also be joining the upcoming schedule, is psyched up about getting back to be on sets with her co-star Akshay Kumar. “I am thrilled to be back on the sets of Prithviraj as I awfully missed the set life. I look forward to being on shoot every day because I am absorbing a lot and I am loving it. I was excited to be on sets with Akshay sir because I have learned so much from him and there is so much more to learn,” the debutant tells an online publication.

She goes on to add, “I consider myself fortunate to be working with the team and everyone has been wonderful. It is daunting when you debut and you want to do your best and give it your all. Everyone including Akshay sir are all very supportive and encouraging.”







Well-known writer-director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is helming Prithviraj. While Akshay Kumar plays the titular role, Manushi Chhillar will be seen essaying the character of her love interest Sanyogita. The film is expected to enter cinemas in 2021.

