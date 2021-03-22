Manoj Bajpayee on receiving his third National Film Award, “I can’t tell you how happy I am”

By: Mohnish Singh







The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday in New Delhi. The ceremony honoured films and artists for the year 2019, and Manoj Bajpayee received his third National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his acclaimed film Bhonsle (2020), directed by Devashish Makhija.

Bajpayee, who had even co-produced the film along with Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta, and Sandiip Kapoor, shared the award with actor Dhanush, who won for his searing performance in Tamil period-action film Asuran (2019).

Reacting to his third win at the prestigious awards ceremony, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am feeling great. I cannot tell you how happy I am. This is my third National Award.”







Excited Bajpayee went on to add, “So many times I felt a little sad when deserving ones did not get in the past, but getting it for Bhonsle, I am feeling ecstatic. It is a small film that needed so many producers and so many people to put their beliefs into. It has won awards at several film festivals, and now with the National Award, it has completed its journey. I really give this award to Devashish Makhija, and to all my producers. It is because of those guys’ efforts, and Devashish Makhija’s belief in it that we have come this far.”

The actor, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus, is currently quarantining at his home and is recovering well. His upcoming projects include Silence, Dial 100, and Dispatch. Silence, co-starring Prachi Desai, and Arjun Mathur, is set for its grand premiere on March 26 on ZEE5.

