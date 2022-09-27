Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Mani Ratnam has a hilarious response to his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan being called Tamil Game of Thrones

While the first part of the film is scheduled to release on September 30, the second part is expected to land in cinemas next year.

Mani Ratnam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, whose filmography includes a number of award-winning films including Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se, is presently gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan 1, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban in prominent roles.

The trailer of the magnum opus, which is primarily shot in Tamil but dubbed in several popular Indian languages including Hindi, has received a thunderous response from the audience and everyone is now waiting for the theatrical release of the film to see if it manages to meet the high expectations of the audience.

Meanwhile, some people have started comparing Ponniyin Selvan to the globally successful HBO series Game of Thrones. They are calling it ‘Tamil Game of Thrones.’ Ratnam, however, begs to differ and humorously says, “I think Game of Thrones is the English version of Ponniyin Selvan – I.”

For those not in the know, Ponniyin Selvan is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s cult five-volume novel of the same name. Ratman will release the film in two parts. While the first part of the film is scheduled to release on September 30, the second part is expected to land in cinemas next year. The filmmaker shot both parts in one stretch.

When asked why he did not wait for the audience’s response to the first part before shooting the second, Ratnam said, “If I had stopped to get all of them back, it would have been impossible. And two, we didn’t look at it as two films but as one story. It was a six-hour film and we tried to do it in one stretch. It was not very difficult.”

An AR Rahman musical, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is due in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

An AR Rahman musical, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is due in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

