Man jailed for stalking Cheryl Tweedy after repeated visits to her home

Daniel Bannister, a 50-year-old man of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after repeatedly stalking Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy at her Buckinghamshire home. Bannister targeted the pop star on three separate occasions in 2024, leaving her feeling frightened and distressed.
The first incident occurred in January 2024 when Bannister arrived at Cheryl’s home in the Chalfonts area and used her intercom system to announce that he had "come to get Cheryl." The alarming visit led to a restraining order being placed against him, barring him from approaching her property again.
However, six months later, Bannister breached the restraining order by returning to Cheryl’s house in July. During this visit, he bizarrely asked for "a glass of wine," claiming he was "really thirsty." Cheryl, deeply disturbed by his behaviour, hoped this would be the last encounter, but Bannister returned in December.
In her statement to the court, Cheryl, who was able to monitor the incident via her security camera, expressed her panic upon seeing Bannister on her doorstep for a third time. She stated that she "immediately panicked" and "feared for my safety." Cheryl also voiced her concerns for her young son, who was due to return home from the cinema, and made it clear that her primary worry was protecting him from harm.
Cheryl informed the police that she recognised Bannister from his previous visits and was concerned he was attempting to find a way into her home. This incident, combined with the earlier breaches, prompted Cheryl to take legal action once again.
At High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, Bannister admitted to harassment, breaching the restraining order, and attempting to breach it again. District Judge Arvind Sharma, who presided over the case, sentenced Bannister to 16 weeks in prison and imposed a new indefinite restraining order, preventing Bannister from making any future contact with Cheryl.
During the hearing, Bannister’s defence barrister, Colin Mackrell, argued that while Bannister’s behaviour was inappropriate, it did not pose a "direct threat" to Cheryl. Mackrell suggested that Bannister had developed an "affection" for the pop star, but the court deemed his actions serious enough to warrant both a custodial sentence and the new restraining order.