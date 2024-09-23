Man City secure late draw against 10-man Arsenal

The draw moved City back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal, who are in fourth place.

John Stones of Man City scores his team’s second goal during the match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on September 22. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

JOHN Stones’ goal in the 98th minute earned Manchester City a 2-2 draw against 10-man Arsenal in a tense Premier League match on Sunday.

Arsenal played the entire second half with a man down after Leandro Trossard was sent off but came close to handing City their first home defeat since November 2022.

Stones praised the team’s resilience, saying, “We have that belief we can win any game and never stop fighting.”

Erling Haaland had given City an early lead with his 100th goal for the club. However, Arsenal responded with goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes before Trossard’s red card put them under pressure.

Despite being down to 10 men, Arsenal held out until Stones’ equaliser from a corner in the final moments. “It is a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men and didn’t lose. It is unbelievable what we have done,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “They have made another big step today as a team and individuals.”

The match saw a physical start, with Kai Havertz colliding with Rodri in the opening seconds, leaving the City midfielder needing treatment.

Guardiola noted that City’s preparation was helped by an extra day of rest and not having to travel for their midweek Champions League game against Inter Milan. In contrast, Arsenal played away in Italy against Atalanta on Thursday.

City took an early lead when Savinho’s pass found Haaland, who scored his 10th goal of the season, bringing up his century for the club in 105 games. However, City’s momentum was halted when Rodri left the field with a knee injury.

Shortly after, Arsenal equalised through Calafiori, who scored his first goal for the club with a shot from outside the box.

Arsenal took the lead when Gabriel headed in a Bukayo Saka corner. But the match took another turn when Trossard was sent off for a second yellow card just before the break.

Arteta responded by bringing on an extra defender, Ben White, as Arsenal defended deep to withstand City’s pressure. David Raya made key saves, denying Haaland and Josko Gvardiol’s efforts from distance.

Stones finally scored the equaliser in stoppage time, converting after Arsenal failed to clear a cross from Jack Grealish, keeping City’s unbeaten home run intact.

