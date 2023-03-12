Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 12, 2023
Man arrested for theft after religious ornaments stolen from Leicester business

Images of stolen ornaments (Photo: Leicestershire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man has been arrested after religious ornaments stolen from Leicester business in January, Leicestershire Police informed.

Police said in a statement that it is looking to speak to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the items stolen from a shop in Lunsford Road, Northfields, Leicester between 18 and 19 January.

The 33-year-old man, who was arrested in suspicion of burglary, in connection with the incident is still being questioned by police.

On Friday (10), Leicestershire Police released images of the stolen items as the force have not managed to track down the items.

“Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a number of ornaments stolen from a business in Leicester. Overnight between 18 and 19 January, a business in Lunsford Road was broken into, and four religious ornaments were stolen,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

“As part of our investigation, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of burglary and remains in police bail pending further enquiries. If anyone knows of the current whereabouts of these statues or have been offered similar items for sale, please contact police on 101 quoting 23000037027.”

