Malala Yousafzai joins cast and crew of Polite Society at UK premiere

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik attend the special screening of “Polite Society” presented by Focus Features and Universal Pictures at The Curzon Mayfair on April 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last night acclaimed British writer & director Nida Manzoor, and cast Priya Kansara, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, Shobu Kapoor, Jeff Mirza, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, alongside producers Tim Bevan, Olivier Kaempfer, John Pocock attended the UK Premiere of POLITE SOCIETY in Central London to celebrate its UK release.

A special guest of the evening, Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai, shared her excitement about the film, stating “I adored Polite Society, such a clever and captivating film about the lengths sisters will go to protect each other and support their dreams. Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya delivered such dynamite performances and I loved watching the whole cast perform all the martial arts and stunts. It’s so wonderful to see Nida Manzoor continue to share positive and complex portrayals of South Asian Muslim women.”

A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

