Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Malala Yousafzai joins cast and crew of Polite Society at UK premiere

“I adored Polite Society, such a clever and captivating film about the lengths sisters will go to protect each other and support their dreams,” said Malala.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik attend the special screening of “Polite Society” presented by Focus Features and Universal Pictures at The Curzon Mayfair on April 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last night acclaimed British writer & director Nida Manzoor, and cast Priya Kansara, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, Shobu Kapoor, Jeff Mirza, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, alongside producers Tim Bevan, Olivier Kaempfer, John Pocock attended the UK Premiere of POLITE SOCIETY in Central London to celebrate its UK release.

A special guest of the evening, Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai, shared her excitement about the film, stating “I adored Polite Society, such a clever and captivating film about the lengths sisters will go to protect each other and support their dreams. Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya delivered such dynamite performances and I loved watching the whole cast perform all the martial arts and stunts. It’s so wonderful to see Nida Manzoor continue to share positive and complex portrayals of South Asian Muslim women.”

John Pocock, Shobu Kapoor, Nida Manzoor, Jeff Mirza, Priya Kansara, Nimra Bucha, Shona Babayemi, Tim Bevan, Seraphina Beh and Olivier Kaempfer attend the special screening of “Polite Society” presented by Focus Features and Universal Pictures at The Curzon Mayfair on April 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
ZEE5 announces second season of Taj
Entertainment
Court slams Google and directs it to remove fake content on Aaradhya Bachchan from YouTube
Entertainment
Judgment in Jiah Khan suicide case expected on April 28
Entertainment
Pamela Chopra cremated; Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan attend last rites
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with WME agency with eyes on Hollywood
MUSIC
King and Nick Jonas unveil Maan Meri Jaan teaser
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh treats Diplo to chai and laddo – check out video
Entertainment
Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74
NEWS
‘Before being an actor and a mother, I am me’: Mahira Khan
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions to hit cinemas ahead of…
Hollywood News
Priyanka rocks a red satin gown as she takes PDA with husband Nick…
TELEVISION
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh return to headline Netflix’s Rana Naidu 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW