Makers to unveil the trailer of Thalaivi on Kangana Ranaut’s birthday


IKangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



After teasing fans with a powerful teaser on February 24, the makers of Thalaivi are now set to release the theatrical trailer of the much-talked-about film on March 23.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Tracing the eventful journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement.

National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in the film and the makers have chosen her birthday to drop the trailer at a big event.



Thalaivi has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. He has previously written such blockbusters as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The film is a multilingual project poised for widespread release worldwide.

From learning Bharatanatyam to the Tamil language to spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s each and every mannerism right, Kangana Ranaut has given her sweat and blood to this ambitious project.

“I have researched a lot to play Jayalalithaa. She was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more glamorous star… somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I am not known as a glamorous star,” she had said in an interview.



In addition to Ranaut, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in significant roles.

The high-profile film has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media & Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment, and Sprint Films.

Thalaivi is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu on April 23, 2021.



