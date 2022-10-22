Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter rope in VFX team of Brahmastra

Filming is expected to begin on November 15.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with Fighter director Siddharth Anand.

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Fighter is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The two are set to share the screen space together for the first time ever, and their fans are eagerly waiting for more and more updates on the film.

The latest we hear is that the makers of Fighter have roped in Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG to work on the VFX of the film. Interestingly, DNEG has recently worked for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra (2022), which has turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the ticket window.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know informs an online publication, “Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience. The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale and hence, they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India, which has also been rewarded multiple times at the Oscars.”

The team is planning to shoot the film at real locations as well as a green screen, as the makers plan to opt for a hybrid model of filmmaking. “It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise,” the source adds.

In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars evergreen actor Anil Kapoor in an important role. Siddharth Anand, who is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, is attached to direct the film. Filming is expected to begin on November 15.

