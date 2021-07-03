Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111

Entertainment

Makers of Harbhajan Singh’s debut film Friendship unveil new poster on his birthday

Harbhajan Singh (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is set to make his full-fledged acting debut with the upcoming Tamil film Friendship. On Saturday, the makers raised the curtain on a new poster of the film to mark the 41st birthday of the sportsman.

This is not the first time Singh is facing the camera. He has previously made guest appearances in such films as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Bhaji in Problem (2013), and Second Hand Husband (2015).

In Friendship, Singh plays the character of a mechanical engineering student named Bhajji who plots an escapade with his friends from the incessant ragging of his seniors. In addition to him, the film also features south star Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Sathish in important characters.

John Paul Raj and Sham Surya have directed the film which was announced in 2020. Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film has been produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri.

Apart from Tamil, Friendship is slated to release in several other popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Hailed as one of the best spinners of Indian cricket, Singh played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets in them. He also played 236 One-Day Internationals and took 269 wickets.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jassi Gill joins the cast of ZEE Studios’ Punjabi rom-com Fuffad Ji
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
Entertainment
T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan
Entertainment
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce separation after 15 years of marriage
Entertainment
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube tomorrow
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas Maa Hai
Entertainment
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid pandemic
Entertainment
Abhinay Deo: Aankhen 2 is not happening
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik to release on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jassi Gill joins the cast of ZEE Studios’ Punjabi rom-com…
Makers of Harbhajan Singh’s debut film Friendship unveil new poster…
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
French judge to probe Rafale jet sale to India
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
BAME workers face ‘double whammy’ of losing working hours and…