Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862

Entertainment

Makers keen to rope in Jackie Shroff in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath

Jackie Shroff (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Ganapath may soon see the addition of a new actor. Yes, buzz has it that the makers are keen to rope in Jackie Shroff for a role. The film, which will soon begin production in London, stars Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff alongside Kriti Sanon. Senior Shroff is expected to join the cast for a special appearance.

“The makers are keen to rope in Jackie for the film. However, it will be a special appearance, and the part will be pivotal to the script. The conversations are on and should be finalised soon. Meanwhile, the shoot is expected to begin on October 27 in London. Many of the crew members have already reached the UK, and have started working on the sets. They have also recreated a Japanese restaurant there”, a publication quotes a source as saying.

The source goes on to add, “The international schedule of the film will go on for around two months, after which they will return back to shoot for the Mumbai portions.”

Ganapath reunites Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon after a long gap of seven years. The duo made their acting debut together with Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic action film Heropanti in 2014. Since the audience loved their chemistry in Heropanti, everyone is excited about them reuniting in Ganapath.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, Ganapath is a two-part film. The first part of the film is scheduled for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in India Mumbai
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra
Entertainment
Leena Yadav: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths has been a mind-stirring journey
Entertainment
Konkona Sen Sharma’s The Rapist bags Kim Jiseok Award at Busan Film Festival
Entertainment
Former Army officer marks a mistake in Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha poster; actor thanks him for…
Entertainment
Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 23 years of pyaar, dosti and…
Entertainment
Adipurush: Kriti Sanon wraps up the shooting of the film
Entertainment
Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant act deserves a watch
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces his next; set to play Major General Ian Cardozo in…
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati to star in Netrikann director’s pan-India film
Entertainment
Thadam remake goes on floors with Aditya Roy Kapur
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in…
Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra
Leena Yadav: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths has been…
Makers keen to rope in Jackie Shroff in Tiger Shroff…
Konkona Sen Sharma’s The Rapist bags Kim Jiseok Award at…