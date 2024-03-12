Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Riz Ahmed, see every South Asian celebrity look at Oscars 2024

The 96th annual Academy Awards concluded on March 10, 2024, at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theater.

By: Mohnish Singh

The 96th annual Academy Awards concluded on March 10, 2024, at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theater, with Oppenheimer dominating the award ceremony with seven wins.

On the fashion front, the Oscars 2024 once again served as a platform for South Asian celebrities to showcase their impeccable fashion sense and leave an indelible mark on the red carpet. In the year 2024, these luminaries not only graced the event with their presence but also mesmerized everyone with their stunning attire, exuding elegance, grace, and cultural pride.

Among the standout stars was the renowned actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The Never Have I Ever star rocked a black and white princess gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Her outfit set her apart from the many celebrities who wore haute couture creations from French fashion brands. Ramakrishnan exuded regality as she walked the red carpet.

Riz Ahmed kept it classic and walked the red carpet in a black ensemble by Marni featuring a knee-length coat. A red pin was seen attached to the lapel of his long coat to represent calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja was seen posing with Indian farmer Ranjith on whom her Academy Awards-nominated documentary film To Kill a Tiger is based. The filmmaker opted for a red gown for the ceremony.

Asad Ayaz, Chief brand officer of Disney, was also in attendance. He looked dapper in a black suit.

Writer-Director-Producer Nazrin Choudhury rocked a resplendent multi-coloured gown and added to the allure of the Oscars red carpet.

Indian-American Bela Bajaria, who joined Netflix in 2016 to oversee unscripted and scripted series and is currently the Chief Content Officer, impressed everyone with her traditional outfit.

