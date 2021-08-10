Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hasan Minhaj among “desi” celebrities to grace Rajiv Satyal’s talk show

Rajiv Satyal (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first season of Rajiv Satyal’s unique YouTube show What Do You Bring to the Table? featured guests from Deepak Chopra to Savan Kotecha. After tasting success with the first season, the popular comedian is returning with a second season. All the episodes will be available on his website by October 1 and will feature some “desi” celebrities.

“The producer and I were clear that we wanted desis but not the ones who were exclusively known in the desi community,” Satyal tells a leading publication. “So, you have Russell Peters but you also have Aasif Mandvi,” he adds.

The show will also feature Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who is presently riding high on the huge success of her globally popular second season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Her inclusion has certainly generated a lot of buzz.

“It was incredible that she was on the cover of Time. I can only imagine how special it was for the desis,” remarks Satyal. “Teen dramas these days are no longer the ditzy, superfluous kind. You have shown like Atypical or 13 Reasons Why – there is more to them than what meets the eye. They are more self-aware and socially conscious. It is an interesting time for such conversations. And honestly, there is so much more humour to them as well because they are so layered. They are not the cheap easy jokes, but the long, satirical jokes that pay off at the end which are so much richer.”

In addition to Ramakrishnan, What Do You Bring to the Table 2? will also feature comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host Hasan Minhaj. Minhaj and Satyal go back a long way – they were roommates for two years in Los Angeles when they were starting out.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

