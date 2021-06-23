Mahesh Babu unveils the teaser of nephew Ashok Galla’s Hero

Hero poster (Photo from Mahesh Babu’s Instagram)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla, is all set to make his debut with a film titled Hero. The teaser of the film has been released, and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to unveil it.

He tweeted, “Couldn’t be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_ !! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaent.”

Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

Actor Sushanth also tweeted about the teaser and wrote, “Looking good @AshokGalla_ All the best for your debut and to your team as well! #HERO @JayGalla @SriramAdittya @AgerwalNidhhi @amararajaent https://youtu.be/R67XtVakJZ0.”

Hero is directed by Sriram Adittya T, and also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Satya.

Well, the teaser of the film is quite interesting, and in one of the scenes in it, we get to see Ashok dressed as the famous Hollywood character Joker and he also mouths the dialogue ‘Why So Serious?’.

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s films, the actor will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The shooting of the film is currently going on and it is slated to release in January next year. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.