Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrated in US with vegan event

By: EasternEye

THE World Vegan Vision of USA and Golden Era Health Care Center, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in New York, marked Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary on October 2, 2024, in Edison, NJ.

The event, held at the Golden Era Health Care Center, featured lectures, cultural performances, and spiritual bhajan sessions.

Speakers Shrenik Shah and Anil Narang from World Vegan Vision highlighted Gandhi’s legacy of peace and non-violence.

Devotional songs were performed by Asif and Kadar Khan from the KALAVANT Center, while Bimal Joshi, owner of Golden Era, shared insights on Gandhian philosophy.

Attendees participated in discussions about Gandhi’s teachings and sampled vegan dishes inspired by his lifestyle.

Community leaders like Pravin Patel of Senior Citizens of Edison and Jatinder Bakshi of the Indo-American Senior Citizens Association of Hudson County also contributed to the event’s success.