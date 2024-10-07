  • Monday, October 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrated in US with vegan event

Attendees participated in discussions about Gandhi’s teachings and sampled vegan dishes inspired by his lifestyle.

The event, held at the Golden Era Health Care Center, featured lectures, cultural performances, and spiritual bhajan sessions.

By: EasternEye

THE World Vegan Vision of USA and Golden Era Health Care Center, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in New York, marked Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary on October 2, 2024, in Edison, NJ.

The event, held at the Golden Era Health Care Center, featured lectures, cultural performances, and spiritual bhajan sessions.

Speakers Shrenik Shah and Anil Narang from World Vegan Vision highlighted Gandhi’s legacy of peace and non-violence.

Devotional songs were performed by Asif and Kadar Khan from the KALAVANT Center, while Bimal Joshi, owner of Golden Era, shared insights on Gandhian philosophy.

Attendees participated in discussions about Gandhi’s teachings and sampled vegan dishes inspired by his lifestyle.

Community leaders like Pravin Patel of Senior Citizens of Edison and Jatinder Bakshi of the Indo-American Senior Citizens Association of Hudson County also contributed to the event’s success.

Related Stories
News

Five dead from heat stroke at crowded Chennai airshow
News

Channel crossings reach record high as four die, including two-year-old boy
News

Sue Gray resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff
News

Starmer: Israel-Hamas war hit community ties
US

Trump, Elon Musk address thousands in Pennsylvania
INDIA

‘Modi’s party set to lose two state elections’
News

Indian security forces kill 28 suspected Maoists
News

New laws to expand workers’ rights from day one on the job
UK

Drug dealer who compared himself to Pablo Escobar jailed
UK

Recorded hate crimes in Scotland surge after new law
News

Three men deny charges of kidnap and assault
News

India argues for leniency in marital rape case
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
How to Win a Jackpot in a Casino?
Michael Craig-Martin’s largest UK retrospective at Royal Academy offer mesmerising…
Dalrymple brings Ajanta’s thrilling discovery to life
Chennai airshow Five dead from heat stroke at crowded Chennai airshow
Gandhi Jayanti in US Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrated in US with vegan event
Channel crossings reach record high as four die, including two-year-old…