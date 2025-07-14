Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Bradford welcomes return of South Asian mela at Lister Park with food, fashion and music

Free-entry Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela to take place 19–20 July 2025

South Asian mela at Lister Park

inspired by the popular melas of the 1980s and 1990s

RFMP
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • South Asian celebration returns: The first Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela will take place at Lister Park on 19–20 July 2025, reviving the city’s historic mela tradition after a 13-year gap.
    •  
  •  Free family event: Open to all, the mela will feature live music, street food, cookery demos, fashion stalls, and a funfair, celebrating Bradford’s cultural diversity.
    •  
  •  Headline performances: Artists including Apache Indian, B21, and Girls Like You will perform alongside community acts and cultural showcases.
    •  
  •  Fashion show with a message: The weekend’s highlight is Threads of Grace: Power of You on 20 July, a ticketed fashion show promoting body positivity and resilience, with proceeds supporting UK charities.
    •  
  •  Part of City of Culture 2025: Organised in partnership with Lala’s Restaurant and local organisations, the mela supports Bradford’s programme as UK City of Culture.


    • Bradford is set to celebrate its cultural heritage with the return of a South Asian mela at Lister Park on 19 and 20 July. The newly launched Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela will revive the city’s long-standing tradition of melas, combining food, fashion, music and community in a two-day open-air event.

    Inspired by the popular melas of the 1980s and 1990s, which once drew crowds of up to 100,000, the event aims to reintroduce the atmosphere of celebration and cultural unity that made the original festivals so memorable. Bradford was the first UK city to host a traditional South Asian mela in 1988, but the last of the city’s original melas was held in 2012.

    This year’s event is organised by the team behind the Bradford Curry Mela, in partnership with Lala’s Restaurant, and supported by sponsors including Bombay Stores, SAVECO, Elephant Atta and Bradford City of Culture 2025.

    Junior Rashid of Lala’s Restaurant said the goal was to revive a treasured tradition for a new generation.
    “We know there’s a real desire in the community for the mela to return. It’s more than just an event, it’s a celebration of culture, diversity and heritage. We hope this will bring back fond memories while creating new ones, with something for everyone to enjoy.”

    Weekend entertainment and attractions


      A cookery theatre presented by television chef Parveen the Spice QueenRFMP

    The mela will run from 11 am to 7 pm on both Saturday and Sunday and will feature a packed schedule of activities:

    • A main stage hosting live music performances from Apache Indian, girl group Girls Like You, fusion act Silverfinger, Maz Bonafide, XLNC, and a range of local community performers
    • A musical line-up that includes Qawwali, Naat, Bollywood hits and Bhangra, with a performance by Bhangra group B21
    • A cookery theatre presented by television chef Parveen the Spice Queen, offering live demonstrations and workshops
    • More than 50 stalls selling street food, crafts, fashion and lifestyle goods
    • A funfair and family-friendly activities across the park

    Fashion with purpose

    The standout event of the weekend will be the Threads of Grace: Power of You fashion show, taking place from 8pm to 10pm on Sunday 20 July in the gardens of Cartwright Hall.

    The show will feature collections by designers including IK Collections, Bombay Stores and Shiffonz, but with a message that goes beyond style. Models will walk the runway while sharing personal stories, highlighting themes of resilience, body positivity and self-acceptance.

    Among those participating will be Dr Amir Khan, ITV’s resident GP; Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire for Policing and Crime; former councillor Richard Dunbar; Fatima Patel, managing editor of RF Media & Publishing Ltd; Rubina Niazi from BBC’s The Bradford Aunties; and PR consultant Sian Karia, who will represent plus-size women.

      The mela will feature live music, street food, cookery demos, fashion stalls, and a funfairRFMP

    “This show is about empowerment, embracing who we are, including our differences and so-called imperfections,” said Fatima Patel. “In a world where young people are bombarded by filtered ideals on social media, we want to send the message that true beauty lies in authenticity and resilience.”

    Tickets for the fashion show cost £10, with 15 per cent of proceeds donated to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Ovacome, the UK ovarian cancer charity.

    Interactive highlights and media opportunities

    A crowd-pleasing feature of the weekend will be the BoomGappa Challenge, a gol gappa eating competition hosted by Heera Foods. Participants will attempt to eat as many of the crisp, chickpea-filled snacks as possible in 60 seconds. The contest will run throughout the weekend, and members of the media are invited to try it themselves during a preview session on Friday 18 July.

    Community celebration for all

    Organisers hope this year’s event will mark the return of an annual tradition that celebrates Bradford’s cultural diversity during its year as UK City of Culture 2025.

    Councillor Mohammed Amran, who has supported the mela’s revival, said:
    “This is a fantastic and much-needed event and a chance for people from all communities to come together and enjoy one of the best parks in Europe. A mela like this should be a regular celebration in Bradford.”

    The Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela is free to attend. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic, explore the stalls, and enjoy a weekend of music, food and community spirit.

    Event details
     Location: Lister Park, Bradford
    Dates: Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July 2025
    Time: 11am to 7pm (both days)
    Entry: Free
    Fashion show: Sunday 20 July, 8–10pm (ticketed, £10)
    Website: www.foodandlifestylemela.co.uk
     Tickets: Available via the event website or on Eventbrite

    Media contact
     Alison Bellamy – Press Officer
    Mobile: 07719 487704
    Email: alisonbellamynews@gmail.com
    Image link (valid until 14 July): https://we.tl/t-D4AaR0xjQ6
     For additional photography, interviews or filming opportunities, please contact Alison directly.

    Charity partners
     Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice – www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk

    Ovacome – www.ovacome.org.uk

    fashionfoodmusicsouth asian

    Related News

    Stuntman SM Raju
    Entertainment

    Stuntman SM Raju dies during Pa Ranjith’s 'Vettuvan' shoot, shocking crash video raises safety concerns

    england-india-lords-getty
    Editorial

    Jadeja's valiant effort falls short as England win thriller at Lord’s

    Deepika Padukone
    Entertainment

    13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

    More For You

    Spain earthquakes

    Almería airport sustained damage in its departures lounge

    CSmonitor

    Spain earthquakes: What we know about the 5.4-magnitude tremor that shook tourist regions

    Highlights:

    • A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Almería, southern Spain, at 7.13 am on Monday
    • The tremor was felt in over 50 towns, including tourist destinations like Malaga
    • No injuries have been reported, but building damage occurred in airports and showrooms
    • The quake follows a weekend of floods and severe weather in Spain
    • No UK Foreign Office travel warnings have been issued, but travellers are advised to check local alerts

    Southern Spain was rocked by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on the morning of Monda,y 14 July, with tremors felt across several provinces, including popular tourist destinations.

    The earthquake struck at 7.13 am off the coast of Almería, nearly two miles below sea level, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN). Despite its intensity, there have been no reported injuries, although some structural damage has occurred.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

    The visit by Dr Yadav marks the latest in a series of high-profile delegations to the Mandir since its inauguration

    ANI

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

    On 13 July 2025, Dr Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations.

    He was received by Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the Mandir, who provided an overview of the Mandir’s history, architecture and purpose. The visit took place during a significant spiritual period for the BAPS community, with devotees from around the world gathering to honour their spiritual guide.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    “Why can’t I just run?”: A south Asian woman’s harrowing harassment story

    Minreet with her mother

    “Why can’t I just run?”: A south Asian woman’s harrowing harassment story

    I was five years old when my parents first signed me up for a mini marathon. They were both keen runners and wanted me to follow in their footsteps. At the time, I hated it. Running felt like punishment — exhausting, uncomfortable, and something I never imagined I’d do by choice.

    But one moment changed everything. I was 12, attending a gymnastics competition, and had gone to the car alone to grab my hula hoop. As I walked back, a group of men started shouting at me. They moved closer. I didn’t wait to hear what they had to say — I ran. Fast. My heart was pounding. It was the first time I felt afraid simply for existing in public as a young girl. I never told anyone. But I remember feeling thankful, strangely, that my parents had taught me how to run.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Charithra Chandran Wimbledon

    Chandran wore lambskin shorts and a green cashmere sweater for her Wimbledon appearance

    Instagram/charithra17/Twitter/charithra files

    Charithra Chandran brings ‘Bridgerton’ elegance to Wimbledon in timeless Ralph Lauren look

    Highlights:

    • Charithra Chandran attended Wimbledon as a Ralph Lauren ambassador, turning heads in a vintage-inspired ensemble.
    • Her look echoed Bridgerton character Edwina Sharma, with soft curls and a classic summer palette.
    • Fans online praised her poise and outfit, with many saying she outshone stars like Andrew Garfield.
    • The actress wore a green cashmere sweater, tailored lambskin shorts and white Nappa pumps.

    Charithra Chandran’s Wimbledon appearance might have been behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, but her crisp summer ensemble made sure all eyes found her. Dressed head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, the British-Indian actress brought understated elegance and old-school charm to Centre Court, and social media took notice.

     Charithra Chandran Wimbledon Charithra Chandran styled her hair in soft curls for the Ralph Lauren outfitInstagram/charithra17/

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Amazon Prime Day 2025

    Running from 8–11 July, the sale is exclusively available to Prime members

    iStock

    Prime Day 2025 brings huge discounts on electronics including Apple, Samsung, Sony and more

    Highlights

    • Amazon Prime Day runs until 11 July, with major savings on electronics
    • Apple AirPods Pro 2, iPad 11th-gen, and MacBook Air M4 hit all-time low prices
    • Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony headphones and Fire TV devices also see deep cuts
    • Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but free trial users can also access deals

    Biggest electronics sale of the year

    Amazon’s four-day Prime Day 2025 event has delivered a flood of deals on popular electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and more. Running from 8–11 July, the sale is exclusively available to Prime members, though new users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the discounts.

    As part of this year’s event, several top-rated products from Apple, Samsung, Sony and Amazon itself have seen some of their lowest-ever prices. According to The Independent’s senior tech critic Alex Lee, “Apple discounts are notoriously rare — but this Prime Day is a clear exception.”

    Keep ReadingShow less
    © Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc