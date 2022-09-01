Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Madonna gets chatty about her current obsession with sex, big ‘d***s’, and how she regrets both her marriages

When asked what her proudest achievement was, Madonna said: “My six amazing children.”

Madonna (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

By: Mohnish Singh

In an explosive new interview, popular American singer-songwriter Madonna has opened up about her greatest guilty pleasure, her life mantra, her current favorite obsession, her life motivation, and much more.

In a new Q&A YouTube video, the 64-year-old is seen running around her mansion answering 50 questions about her life and career.

Madonna dropped the video to celebrate the release of her greatest hits album: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and she absolutely did not mind sharing some juicy details about her private life.

Asked what her current favourite obsession is, she said in the interview, “Sex,” and revealed that her favourite snack is ‘big d**k’ and if she could only wear one item for the rest of her life, it would be her “24-carat gold vibrator necklace”.

She was also asked about a past decision that she realized maybe was not the best idea in retrospect. Without mincing a word, she responded: “Getting married. Both times!”

For those not in the know, Madonna married her first husband, Sean Penn, on her 27th birthday in 1985. Though she now regrets her three-year-long marriage with Penn, the ex-couple shares a very good bond and is very friendly with each other.

A decade after calling it quits with Penn, Madonna dated Guy Ritchie and married him in 2000. She gave birth to their son Rocco and adopted their son David over the course of their eight-year marriage which ended in 2008.

When asked what her proudest achievement was, Madonna sincerely said: “My six amazing children.”

The singer also revealed that she is dying to team up with her former collaborator Britney Spears again. Britney and Madonna had joined forces for the 2003 single ‘Me Against The Music’, which was an instant hit.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Henry Cavill is ‘100% back’ as Superman in the DCEU, claims a well-placed industry insider…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal Singh Chaddha…
Hollywood News
Post his break-up with Camilla Morrone, netizens call out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating only women…
Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf joins cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s feature ‘Megalopolis’
Entertainment
Shocking! ‘House of the Dragon’ co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2
Entertainment
‘Didn’t understand why that happened’: Ana de Armas confused by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating
Entertainment
Erika Jayne scores win in USD 5M fraud lawsuit, posts about ex-husband’s affair
Hollywood News
Kate Moss recalls how Johnny Depp gifted her a diamond necklace by pulling…
Entertainment
What’s brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Shubhman Gill?
Entertainment
Ben Kingsley to reprise Trevor Slattery’s role for Marvel Studio’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone ‘split’ after four years together: Report
Entertainment
#BoycottBrahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s next film faces netizens’ backlash, watch why
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Henry Cavill is ‘100% back’ as Superman in the DCEU,…
Indian CEO apologises after saying young professionals should work 18…
Teenage schoolboy jailed for killing three men in horror crash
Beware of these common snacks – they can increase your…
Apple’s Tim Cook extends support to flood-hit Pakistan; Malala thanks…
Madonna gets chatty about her current obsession with sex, big…