Madhuri Dixit advises not to take Coronavirus casually

By: Mohnish Singh







Almost all major countries across the world have now lifted Coronavirus-related restrictions in an attempt to boost the crippling economy and India is no different. The government of India started easing off lockdown restrictions a couple of months ago and allowed businesses to resume operations.

However, the resumption of business activities led to a rapid rise in positive cases, especially during the festive season where people paid no attention to social distancing norms and stepped out in large numbers.

We have seen several celebrities getting tested positive for the virus over the past few days, including Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Neetu Singh. Seasoned TV actress Divya Bhatnagar even lost her life to the virus.







Expressing her concerns, evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit says that everyone needs to understand the gravity of the situation. She requests fans to not take the situation lightly ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

“People are sitting at home for five-six months and I am sure they are anxious for not being able to step out and socialise. But remember, we all need to be very careful. So, step out only when necessary, make sure you wear masks, sanitise, or wash your hand frequently, maintain distance. It is not just about protecting yourself but also about others. Try not to meet friends or relatives, especially if there are older people in our house. As you know they are more vulnerable to the virus. You cannot take this virus casually,” says the actor.

She appeals that taking care of one's health in these unprecedented times should be of utmost importance. "When you follow the rules, you are not only protecting yourself but others as well. This is the time to think about the people around you. If you can help someone, it will be great as these are the times when humanity should come first. I hope this year ends on a better note than it started," she concludes.







