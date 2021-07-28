Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654

Entertainment

Maaran: First look and title of #D43 unveiled on Dhanush’s birthday

Dhanush (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In the South film industry, there’s a trend that on an actor’s birthday the first look or the teaser of his next film is unveiled. On Wednesday (28), Dhanush celebrates his 38th birthday, so the makers of #D43 announced the title of their movie and unveiled the first look poster.

Sathya Jyothi Films took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Maaran. They tweeted, “Very happy in presenting you the first look of our next film #Maaran #மாறன் with @dhanushkraja #MaaranFirstLook #HappyBirthdayDhanush @karthicknaren_M @MalavikaM_ @gvprakash @Lyricist_Vivek @thondankani @smruthi_venkat @KK_actoroffl @Actor_Mahendran.”

Maaran is directed by Karthick Naren, and it also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role.

The shooting of Maaran started in January this year, and the final schedule of the film kickstarted earlier this month in Hyderabad, India.

Apart from Maaran, Dhanush has a couple of interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Atrangi Re and The Gray Man. The former is a Hindi film directed by Aanand L Rai, and it also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Atrangi Re will be Dhanush’s second film with Rai, earlier, the actor-director duo had worked together in Raanjhanaa (2013) which marked Dhanush’s Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man is an international project directed by Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and it will be premiered on Netflix.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
On Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, a glimpse of the actor as Lieutenant Ram from his next…
Entertainment
Monica, O My Darling: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte to star in Netflix’s…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty approached to play an important role in RSVP Movies’ The Immortal Ashwatthama
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Mani Ratnam?
Entertainment
Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
Entertainment
Theatrical release of Dev Patel’s The Green Knight stalled in UK due to surge in…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Evergreen Hindi songs by legendary singer Chitra
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi: My overexposure has already happened
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah: This is a very special film
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte to star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam…
Entertainment
Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting
Entertainment
Exclusive! 14 Phere actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on their experience of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘People from ethnic minority doubles in top public roles in…
Rare blood clot cases not higher after AstraZeneca second dose,…
US, India must stand together to fight ‘democratic recession’, says…
Pandemic will end by ‘September or October’, says expert as…
Sunjeev Sahota in Booker Prize longlist for ‘China Room’
Maaran: First look and title of #D43 unveiled on Dhanush’s…