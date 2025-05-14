Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

A stretch of the M25 has been closed following a collision involving a waste lorry and another heavy goods vehicle, resulting in a significant spillage of oil, diesel, and waste across the motorway.

The incident occurred on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 6 (Godstone) and junction 5 (Chevening) at approximately 04:14 BST. The affected section remains closed and is expected to stay shut throughout the morning rush hour.

National Highways has described the clean-up operation as "extensive and complex", with the motorway requiring resurfacing due to the scale of the spillage.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that one person was taken to King's College Hospital in London as a result of the crash.

In an update issued just after 07:00, National Highways reported delays of around 40 minutes on the approach to the closure. By 08:00, all vehicles caught within the closed section had been released.

Motorists have been advised to leave the M25 at junction 6 and follow the A25 before rejoining the motorway beyond Sundridge. The disruption has had a widespread impact, with delays affecting drivers travelling to and from key locations including Heathrow and Gatwick airports, the Port of Dover, and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone.

Surrey Police also noted heavy congestion on the A25 through Oxted due to increased traffic and the presence of temporary traffic lights along the diversion route.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes as emergency services and highways teams continue to work at the scene. No further details on the condition of the injured individual have been released.