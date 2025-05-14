Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

National Highways has described the clean-up operation as "extensive and complex"

Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and waste

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A stretch of the M25 has been closed following a collision involving a waste lorry and another heavy goods vehicle, resulting in a significant spillage of oil, diesel, and waste across the motorway.

The incident occurred on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 6 (Godstone) and junction 5 (Chevening) at approximately 04:14 BST. The affected section remains closed and is expected to stay shut throughout the morning rush hour.

National Highways has described the clean-up operation as "extensive and complex", with the motorway requiring resurfacing due to the scale of the spillage.

Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and wasteDelays affecting drivers travelling to and from key locationsNational Highways

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that one person was taken to King's College Hospital in London as a result of the crash.

In an update issued just after 07:00, National Highways reported delays of around 40 minutes on the approach to the closure. By 08:00, all vehicles caught within the closed section had been released.

Motorists have been advised to leave the M25 at junction 6 and follow the A25 before rejoining the motorway beyond Sundridge. The disruption has had a widespread impact, with delays affecting drivers travelling to and from key locations including Heathrow and Gatwick airports, the Port of Dover, and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone.

Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and wasteNational Highways reported delays of around 40 minutesNational Highways

Surrey Police also noted heavy congestion on the A25 through Oxted due to increased traffic and the presence of temporary traffic lights along the diversion route.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes as emergency services and highways teams continue to work at the scene. No further details on the condition of the injured individual have been released.

emergency servicesheavy goods vehiclem25 closuremotorway closuretraffic congestionwaste lorrym25

Related News

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric
News

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

UK-nurses-Getty
UK

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

Deepika Padukone's Record-Breaking Paycheck for 'Spirit'
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone bags 'huge' paycheque for Prabhas film 'Spirit', beats husband Ranveer Singh

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Entertainment

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer has fans locked as Ana de Armas takes on the John Wick legacy

More For You

Patrick Spencer

Spencer was elected in the July 2024 general election to represent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in eastern England.

X/@ZoraSuleman

Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assault

PATRICK SPENCER Spencer, a British lawmaker from the Conservative Party, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, authorities said on Tuesday.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two women in August 2023 at the Groucho Club in central London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Storm warning as UK braces for 4 days of wind and rain

Widespread wet and breezy conditions are expected to dominate

iStock

Storm warning as UK braces for 4 days of wind and rain, worst-hit areas revealed

Much of the UK is set to experience a marked change in weather conditions, with forecasts predicting a spell of unsettled weather featuring rain and strong winds over a four-day period, beginning next weekend and lasting until at least Tuesday 27 May.

The Met Office has warned of "an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled from late next week", with "areas of rain and strengthening winds" expected to move in from the west or south. This shift in weather is also likely to result in temperatures returning closer to the seasonal average.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK unemployment

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK unemployment rises to highest level since 2021

THE UK’s unemployment rate rose to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, the highest level since August 2021, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the figure was up from 4.4 per cent in the three months to the end of February.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer home

Police officers stand outside Starmer's private home, after it was damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack in north London, on May 13.

Reuters

Police arrest 21-year-old over fire at Starmer’s private residence

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after fires were reported at three locations, including prime minister Keir Starmer’s private home in north London.

Officers were called in the early hours of Monday to a fire at a property in Kentish Town, which Starmer represents in parliament. No injuries were reported, but the entrance of the property was damaged.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK legal immigration

Among those who favoured reductions, 49 per cent prioritised reducing irregular arrivals such as small boat crossings, while only 4 per cent wanted fewer work or student visas.

iStock

Most Britons back immigration for work and study, new poll finds

A MAJORITY of people in Britain support immigration for work and study, according to a new survey published on May 11, ahead of the government's expected Immigration White Paper.

The poll, conducted by Focaldata for British Future, found that most respondents would not reduce immigration for doctors (77 per cent), care home workers (71 per cent), engineers (65 per cent), fruit pickers (70 per cent), catering staff (63 per cent) or lorry drivers (63 per cent). Two-thirds (65 per cent) also said they would not reduce the number of international students.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc