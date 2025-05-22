Skip to content
M25 faces 90-minute traffic jam after multiple accidents on same day

Both traffic cameras and Google maps displayed the slowness of the traffic

SurreyLive
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 22, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
M25, the busiest motorway in the UK, faced severe traffic block after multiple unpleasant incidents. The motorists had to wait for more than 20 minutes with the entry slip road blocked partially. Cars paused at around 3:40 pm moved only after 4 pm.

While the traffic was extremely slow at Junction 13 for the A30, it was worsened by the broken down vehicles on the opposite carriageway from J13 A30 (Staines) to J12 M3 J2. Altogether, the lanes were packed with vehicles. Both traffic cameras and Google maps displayed the slowness of the traffic.

The motorway experienced excessive traffic jam of 90 minutes due to three incidents that happened on the same day. First clockwise delay was caused by the crash near J13 (Staines). Followed by a clockwise entry slip road blockage and then, the anti-clockwise delays from the broken down vehicles.

Inrix, a traffic analyst said that a lorry is involved in the crash, and two out of the four lanes are currently closed. Another crash was reported on further north on M25, which shut other two lanes anti-clockwise before J19 (Watford).

"There is currently approx. 8.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 90 minutes above usual journey times" said a Spokesperson for National Highways.

Currently, the vehicles have begun moving, attempting to resume the normal traffic conditions.

Three out of four lanes are now open on the Clockwise. Three lanes amidst J9 (Leatherhead) and J10 (Wisley) are open to commute, while Lane 1 is still closed for the clearance of animals.

Still, Traffic monitoring site Inrix is expecting severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise between J10 (Wisley) and J9 (Leatherhead). "Severe delays and two lanes closed due to accident, a lorry involved, fuel spillage and barrier repairs on M25 anticlockwise after Cobham Services. Congestion to J11 Chertsey, and still heavy through Weybridge and Cobham" stated Inrix.

