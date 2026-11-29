THE new London Museum opened to the public – free of charge – on Saturday (28), with the Indian entrepreneur Nirmal Sethia talking to Eastern Eye about his generous donation towards the 10-year transformation of the old Smithfield General Market in Farringdon.

In recognition of his support, the lecture theatre which is first on the left as people enter the spacious Linbury Hall, has been named the “N Sethia Showspace”.

Sethia’s donation has been channelled through his charity, the N Sethia Foundation, which is named on the staircase leading into the basement.

London Museum entrance. Amit Roy

The name of his late wife, Chitra Nirmal Sethia, is also inscribed into the wall. Sethia, who is a founding partner to the London Museum, saw and approved of the N Sethia Showspace, when he attended a VIP dinner on Tuesday (24) to mark the opening of a great new cultural landmark in the capital.

N Sethia Showspace in the London Museum. Amit Roy

The old Museum of London, which was by London Wall close to the Barbican, is now in its new venue and has been renamed the London Museum.

Sethia told Eastern Eye that “millions and millions of people will come to the London Museum for generations to come. The show space is meant for everyone, but it is especially for children. I love children.”

N Sethia Showspace is first on the left as people enter Linbury Hall featuring Our Time. Amit Roy

Sharon Ament, director of the London Museum, said: “Mr Sethia’s generous philanthropy has been crucial in enabling us to open the first phase of the new London Museum in Smithfield General Market. By supporting our new Sethia Showspace, his gift will directly impact the thousands of children who will visit the museum each year to see our amazing learning programmes in action.”

Sharon Ament inside the N Sethia Showspace. Amit Roy

She also told Eastern Eye: “It is a generous gift to young people and provides powerful experiences that bring history to life. Focused on interactive learning. Generations of children will be inspired.”

She added: “London Museum seeks to tell the stories of all those who have contributed to London. We welcome the support of the Asian community which has a strong tradition of philanthropy.”

Names of N Sethia Foundation and Chitra Nirmal Sethia are inscribed on wall. Amit Roy

The £437m project has been developed through a partnership between the London Museum, the City of London Corporation and Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan, alongside support from a range of philanthropic partners including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Goldsmiths’ Foundation, The Linbury Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Names of Nirmal and Chitra Sethia are inscribed on the right wall of steps leading to the basement. Amit Roy

Leading the building’s transformation are Stanton Williams, collaborating architect Asif Khan Studio and conservation architects Julian Harrap Architects.

The London Museum holds over 7 million objects but is able to show only a small proportion of them at any one time. The idea is to periodically change some of the objects on display. The adjacent Poultry Market, which is also being redeveloped, will open in 2028.

London Museum basement featuring Past Time. Amit Roy

Standing in the spacious Linbury Hall, Ament invited journalists to “look up at the dome. Welcome to London Museum. This really is the first time we’ve said this in public. It’s a really emotional moment for us. All around us is the work of thousands of people, the creativity, the imagination, the intellectual heft, the new research, the new ways of displaying objects in the building, which we have renovated and spent the last 10 years doing it with the support of the Mayor of London; really significant supporter, the City of London Corporation; and many philanthropic supporters, names of which you will find around this building, on spaces like the N Sethia Showspace.

“We are in the Linbury Hall. We could not do this without, quite frankly, a great big gang of people. Not just the people who have given us financial support, but our community partners – over 100,000 people who have brought to us their thinking, their creativity, their imagination, and sometimes their stuff as well as their lived experience.

Tiered wooden seating especially for children in the N Sethia Showspace. Amit Roy

“So, you see a new kind of museum before you, shaped by this building, giving us the opportunity to open our doors and connect to our subject matter, which is truly just London. And I say that really in a way that underplays the glorious nature of London itself. How can anything just be London? London is ever changing. London has a lot to say to the world. London is a glorious place for us all, filled with the grit and glitter.”

The BBC presenter Evan Davies, who has been a non-executive director of the London Museum, chaired an opening panel discussion with the key figures involved in the redevelopment.

First panel discussion in N Sethia Showspace - from L - Asif Khan, Sharon Ament, Paul Williams, Lyall Thow, Evan Davies. Amit Roy

The panel consisted of Ament, as well as Paul Williams, principal director andco-founder, Stanton Williams; Asif Khan, from the Asif Khan Studio; and Lyall Thow, partner, Julian Harrap Architects.

Davies remarked: “You are the first people to sit in this wonderful N Sethia Showspace, so you can record that.”