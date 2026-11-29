PRATHAM UK’s annual Gala in London raised funds to support learning opportunities for 26,000 children, with supporters, philanthropists and business leaders gathering at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Thursday (26).

The event focused on the charity’s work in helping children develop reading and maths skills, supporting women to return to education and preparing young people for work and life.

Former BBC World News presenter Nisha Pillai during the event Pratham UK

Former BBC World News presenter Nisha Pillai hosted the evening, which included a live auction led by auctioneer and antiques expert Charlie Ross and a musical performance by Indian singer Mousumi Oberoi.

Pratham UK chair Sakate Khaitan led the pledge drive, which raised funds for children’s learning programmes and Mothers’ Groups. The groups involve rural mothers in their children’s education, while the charity also works with families and local governments to improve learning in communities.

Charlie Ross leads the live auction Pratham UK

Funds raised at the Gala will support programmes reaching 26,000 more children, a statement said.

“Every child deserves the chance to learn and fulfil their potential. The generosity and continued commitment of our supporters help make this possible,” Khaitan said.

The event raised funds to support children's education Pratham UK

Recognition for long-serving volunteer

Khaitan also received the High Sheriff's Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Long-serving Volunteer, recognising more than two decades of service to Pratham. The award was presented by Dhruv Patel CBE, High Sheriff of Greater London.

The event brought together supporters and business leaders from across the UK to back the charity’s work in expanding access to education.

The Gala event was held at the Victoria and Albert Museum Pratham UK

Founded in India in 1995, Pratham works to improve learning outcomes through programmes that help children develop basic reading and maths skills, support girls and women in returning to education, and equip young people with skills for work and life.

Its Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) approach has been adapted in more than 30 countries.