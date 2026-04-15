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Lego Artemis sets fly off shelves as Artemis II mission boosts UK space craze

Retailers report surge in demand for space-themed Lego and STEM toys following lunar mission milestone

Lego Artemis

Toy retailers say the trend reflects a wider boost in curiosity around space and science

Lego
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 15, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Artemis II mission boosts UK sales of space-themed toys.
  • Lego NASA rocket sets see sharp rise in demand.
  • Retailers link trend to growing STEM curiosity .
Sales of space-related toys have risen sharply in the UK following the Artemis II lunar mission, with retailers reporting a surge in interest in NASA-inspired products.

Argos said demand for space-themed toys, particularly Lego sets, increased as customers looked to recreate elements of the mission at home.

One of the biggest sellers was the Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket, which saw a 320 per cent week-on-week rise in sales.

The retailer also recorded a major spike in online searches, including “lego artemis” up 1050 per cent, “artemis” up 1300 per cent, and “space rocket” up 500 per cent.

Interest in space careers also grew, with searches for “how to become an astronaut” rising by 600 per cent and “astronaut salary” by 400 per cent.

Toy retailers noted that the trend reflects a wider boost in curiosity around space and science. The Entertainer reported “massive” demand for Artemis-related toys, with some items temporarily selling out.

Jordan Wingrave, buyer at The Entertainer, said demand for the Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket increased significantly during the mission. He noted sales grew up to 12 times compared to the first week of launch.

Other products, including the Clementoni Space Nasa Float Space Station and early learning rocket toys, also saw strong sales.

Smyths Toys Superstores also reported increased demand for space sets, linking the trend to growing interest in STEM learning and imaginative play.

The retailer added : "It’s exciting to see how the Artemis programme, along with movies like Project Hail Mary, is sparking children’s interest in space"

The retailer told The Standard the Artemis programme, along with space-themed films, was helping encourage children’s engagement with science.

Retailers say the combination of real-world space exploration and accessible toy sets has helped bring the mission closer to families and younger audiences.

legouk retailersnasatoy salesartemis 2

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