Lamichhane Foundation donates over £51,000 for Nepal flood relief

The Lamichhane Foundation (TLF), chaired by UK-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Rabindra Jung Lamichhane, has donated NPR 1.07 crore (£51,727) to support victims of the recent Bhote Koshi floods in Nepal.

The UK Charity Commission-registered foundation transferred the funds directly to the Embassy of Nepal in London, which confirmed that the donation would be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

At a special ceremony at the embassy, Lamichhane presented the cheque to Bipin Duwadi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Nepalese Embassy, and Vidushi Rana, a Member of Parliament representing Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Expressing gratitude, Rana praised the generosity of the Nepali diaspora and stressed the importance of international assistance in rebuilding flood-affected communities. She said Nepal could need to spend nearly 10 per cent of its GDP on reconstruction and highlighted her discussions with British parliamentarians during her UK visit.

Former Labour MP Virendra Sharma commended Lamichhane's longstanding humanitarian contributions and his efforts to strengthen diplomatic, political and commercial relations between Britain and Nepal.

Duwadi also acknowledged Lamichhane's support during Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lamichhane, founder and CEO of London-based fashion businesses Genie London and Ravi Famous Ltd, described supporting his homeland as a moral responsibility.

"I love my country. When disaster strikes, I cannot remain a passive bystander," he said. "Seeing the devastation caused by the recent floods broke my heart, which motivated me to raise these funds."

He thanked donors and friends of Nepal who contributed to the initiative.

At a special ceremony at the embassy, Lamichhane presented the cheque to Bipin Duwadi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Nepalese Embassy Eastern Eye

Former Gurkha officer Lt Col Tol Khamcha Magar and community leader Mahanta Shrestha OBE praised his philanthropic leadership, while foundation trustees Laxmi Rai and Surya Prasad Upadhyay outlined its future charitable priorities.

Lamichhane has a longstanding record of humanitarian work. Following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, he provided essential relief supplies and donated NPR 51 lakh to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he contributed NPR 15 lakh and helped arrange 33 portable oxygen concentrators for Nepal.

Through the Ravichandra Trust, he also supports scholarships for 55 disadvantaged students and promotes youth sports development.

Beyond philanthropy, Lamichhane serves as vice-chairman of the UK-Nepal Trade and Investment Forum and has played an active role in fostering bilateral relations, including facilitating high-level engagements between political leaders from both countries.

The latest contribution reinforces the foundation's commitment to humanitarian assistance and the enduring connection between Nepal and its diaspora in Britain.