‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Thank You For Coming’ part of TIFF 2023 line-up

A still from Laaptaa Ladies

By: Mohnish Singh

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, and Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, are the two Indian films that will have their world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.

While Laapataa Ladies will be screened under the Centrepiece Programme (formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema), Thank You For Coming will premiere under the Gala section.

The festival organisers made the announcement on its official website on Thursday.

Rao is set to return to TIFF after her directorial debut “Dhobi Ghat” had its world premiere in 2010 at the film extravaganza.

Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) follows “two young brides hilariously entwined in a riot of mistaken identities”, read the synopsis of the movie issued by the gala. Set in 2001 in rural India, the film stars Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel.

“I am so delighted that the world premiere of our film, Laapataa Ladies is going to be at the Toronto International Film Festival. I have very fond memories of TIFF.

“It’s such a wonderful audience-driven festival, and I will always remember the warmth and love that we got from them. I feel very fortunate that my second film, once again produced by Aamir Khan Productions and this time with Jio Studios on board, will also begin its journey there,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aamir Khan, who serves as a producer on Laapataa Ladies, said he is looking forward to the film.

“Kiran has made a gem of a film which I hope is going to connect strongly with audiences all across. Can’t wait for the premiere of our film Laapataa Ladies at TIFF,” Khan added.

Coming-of-age comedy Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Pednekar), a single girl in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, will premiere at TIFF on September 15. It is set for a worldwide release on October 6.

Rhea Kapoor termed Thank You For Coming an “unconventional, bold and entertaining” movie.

“It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out-and-out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter!” the producer said in a statement.

Ektaa R Kapoor said this project holds a special place in her heart.

“… I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners,” she added.

The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra with Anil Kapoor in a special appearance.

Other Indian films to premiere at TIFF 2023 are Honey Trehan’s Punjab ’95, which is part of the Official Selection, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill (Midnight Madness segment), and Jayant Digambar Somalkar’s Marathi feature film debut Sthal (A Match) under the Discovery Programme.