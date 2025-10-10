'Kurukshetra' review roundup: Review highlights Gulzar’s narration as the series’ strength while dubbing divides critics

Highlights:

Critics praise Gulzar’s opening narration as the series’ emotional anchor.

Several reviewers find the animation ambitious but uneven.

Many reviews note secondary voice performances lack range compared with the narration.

Reviewers differ on pacing and storytelling focus: some call it tight, others say it feels stitched.

Viewers and critics recommend watching for the scale and music, not for flawless character work.

This Kurukshetra review is a round-up of what critics and early viewers are saying about Netflix’s new animated retelling, and one name keeps coming up: Gulzar. Across reviews, the opening narration is almost universally singled out as the strongest element, while opinions split sharply on animation quality, voice casting and whether the series’ narrow battlefield focus pays off.

What do reviewers say about Kurukshetra and Gulzar’s role?

Multiple reviews call Gulzar’s baritone the series’ single greatest asset. Critics write that his lines give scenes emotional gravity. They said the narration "grounds" the show and often rescues moments that might otherwise feel flat. A few outlets even suggested his voice elevates sequences beyond the animation’s limits.





Do critics think Kurukshetra gets the animation right?

The answer is mixed. Several reviewers applaud the scale, chariot set pieces, wide battle frames and the sheer ambition. Others point out inconsistencies, like faces that do not always register emotion and occasional stiffness in character movement. Many reviews used the same phrasing: “impressive in scope, uneven in detail.”





How do reviewers view the voice cast beyond Gulzar?

This is where opinions cluster on the negative side. A number of critics say secondary voiceovers feel one-note and do not match the gravitas Gulzar brings. A handful of reviews praised specific performances, but the dominant note was: solid, not stellar.





Where do reviewers disagree most?

Pacing and focus. Some reviewers appreciated the choice to limit the story to battlefield days and called it focused and brisk. Others felt certain backstories were teased, leaving them wanting more, and described the structure as stitched together. So, pick your critic: some loved the discipline, others wanted a fuller sweep.