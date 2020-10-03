Kunal Kemmu gets a tattoo named after his daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya is super cute and, both the actors keep on sharing pictures and videos of their daughter on social media. Recently, Kunal shared a picture of a tattoo that he got and well, it’s the name of his daughter.







Kunal posted on Instagram, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name inaaya (इनाया) is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi (नौमी) meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it 😊”







Well, a few days ago, Kunal had posted a picture of himself with Inaaya on Daughter’s day and captioned it as, “When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday ❤️”

Talking about Kunal’s movies, the actor was last seen in Lootcase which had released on Disney+ Hotstar. He is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the second season of the web series Abhay which is streaming on Zee5.





