Kriti Sanon to star in the Hindi remake of Kill Bill?

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few years ago, it was announced that actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the remake rights of the Hollywood film Kill Bill which starred Uma Thurman in the lead role. Well, in the past, there have been reports of a couple of actresses being considered for the Hindi remake.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Kriti is in talks to star in the film, and Anurag Kashyap will direct it.

A source told the portal, “Nikhil has been working closely on the script of Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown. The duo is calling it a homage to the original film and has finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead.”

“It’s the character of an assassin, termed as the deadliest woman in the world. The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film,” added the source.

Reportedly, apart from Kriti, two more actresses will be seen in the film.

Kriti currently has her kitty full with films like Mimi, Adipurush, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Ganapath. Reportedly, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

It is said that the shooting of the Kill Bill remake might kickstart by early next year.