Website Logo
  • Friday, March 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee onboard Netflix series Soup

Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee are set to headline filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s series Soup, set at Netflix.

Known for helming Ray (2021) and Ankahi Kahaniyan (2021) and producing Raat Akeli Hai for Netflix, Chaubey is set to work on yet another exciting project for the streaming media giant. The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.

The lead actors and showrunner and director, Abhishek Chaubey, can be seen cooking up a storm in a first-look, behind-the-scenes video that they shared on their respective social media accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Soup is loosely based on a true-life incident. It narrates the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday, and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts about his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Sharing more details on the upcoming film, Abhishek Chaubey said, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I am thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We have had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona, and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Drama
Goldy Notay: Being party to an exploration of race, class and ‘the done thing’
INTERVIEWS
“I’m enjoying this space of films and shows,” says Undekhi 2 actor Nandish Sandhu
Entertainment
Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series adds Jameela Jamil to the cast
Drama
Vayu Naidu: Finding new ways to tell old stories
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to release on Eid 2023
Entertainment
Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December 30
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Layered love story
Entertainment
Sam Bhattacharjee’s Top 10 Films
Entertainment
Makers unveil the final trailer for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Goldy Notay: Being party to an exploration of race, class…
“I’m enjoying this space of films and shows,” says Undekhi…
Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series adds Jameela Jamil to the cast
Vayu Naidu: Finding new ways to tell old stories
Milap’s ‘Music for the Mind & Soul’ concert series returns…
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again