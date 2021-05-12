Kichcha Sudeep to join Ram Charan on the cast of Shankar’s next?

By: Mohnish Singh

As we all know that maverick filmmaker Shankar is gearing up to direct Tollywood superstar Ram Charan in his next directorial offering. Set to be mounted on a huge scale, the untitled project is being planned as a pan-India film that will hit theatres in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Shankar officially confirmed the news in February. Film enthusiasts were really excited to know about the high-profile collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar and were keenly waiting for the filmmaker to reveal the rest of the cast. If fresh reports are to be believed, Shankar has approached Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep to play a pivotal part in the big-ticket venture.

An Indian daily reports that Kichcha Sudeep has heard the story, but he is yet to take the final call and sign the film on the dotted line. Shankar himself is writing the script of the film with renowned writer Vivek also contributing to the screenplay and dialogues.

As far as the female lead is considered, the publication goes on to reveal that the makers are in talks with South Korean actress Suzy Bae. Bae was also in the running to play the female lead opposite superstar Kamal Haasan in Shankar’s much-delayed film Indian 2. However, things did not work out with her then.

Well-known producers Dil Raju and Shirish are set to bankroll the yet-to-be-titled film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is presently waiting for the release of his next Kannada film Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action-adventure thriller, which also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. The multilingual film is scheduled to enter theatres on August 19, 2021.

