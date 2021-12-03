Katrina Kaif to begin filming Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are set to commence work on filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas soon. Sethupathi will kick-start shoot on December 15 in Pune. Kaif, on the other hand, will join the sets later.

Indian media is buzzing with reports that the Namastey London (2007) actress is set to marry actor Vicky Kaushal on December 10 in Rajasthan. She will join the sets of Merry Christmas immediately after getting into the wedlock.

Earlier, Merry Christmas was set to go before cameras in April 2021 but was delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It was later delayed as Katrina Kaif had tested positive for coronavirus.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming film right now, except that it is a thriller with a duration of just 90 minutes. Well-known producer Ramesh Taurani is bankrolling the film under Tips Industries.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is set to make his Bollywood debut with Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar, co-starring Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar. The actor finished his final dubbing in the recording studio for Mumbaikar on December 1. Merry Christmas will mark his second Bollywood outing.

The Kollywood star also has a few more projects in the pipeline, including Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Vikram, Viduthalai, and Gandhi Talks, to name a few.

