Kartik Aaryan to begin filming Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy in August

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan will start shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s next production venture Freddy in August. Shashanka Ghosh, who previously directed Veerey Di Wedding (2018), has been tapped to direct. Kapoor is co-producing the film with Jay Shewakramani.

A source close to the development tells a publication, “All through the last 3 months, the makers have been working on pre-production and other aspects of Freddy. While Ajay Bahl was supposed to be the director before, the film will now be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Veere Di Wedding,” revealed a source close to the development.

Though the makers are set to roll the camera in the first week of August, there is no update on who has been roped in to play Aaryan’s leading lady in the film. The team is expected to announce the project and its additional cast soon.

The report further states that multiple sets have been set up in the city of Mumbai for Freddy. Aaryan is expected to juggle the shoots of Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

Interestingly, Freddy is not the only project that the actor is doing with Ekta Kapoor. He also headlines her much-awaited production Shehzada, which goes before cameras after the team wraps up Freddy. For the unversed, Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu-language blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Kartik Aaryan also stars in Ram Madhvani’s suspense thriller Dhamaka which is set to premiere on Netflix in a few months from now. The actor had recently announced Captain India with Hansal Mehta, which is also expected to get off the ground soon.

