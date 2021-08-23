Website Logo
  Monday, August 23, 2021
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan resumes filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After facing several setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team of the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally back on the sets. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has resumed production on pending portions of the much-awaited film with his leading man Kartik Aaryan and seasoned actress Tabu.

“We were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow when the pandemic broke out in March 2020. The shooting remained cancelled. But now we are back. Kartik and Tabu are with us. Their comic timing will shock audiences,” says Bazmee.

The filmmaker is all praises for Kartik Aaryan who is working with him for the first time in his career. “He brings a certain positivity to the set. His comic timing is impeccable. Audiences are going to love his scenes with Tabu,” says the filmmaker.

He goes on to add, “The two are deadly in my film. Audiences will come away from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hoping to see them together again.”

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film does not only mark her maiden collaboration with both actors but the filmmaker also.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as the title clearly suggests, is the sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Priyadarshan helmed the first installment of the franchise.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is also filming for Ekta Kapoor’s next production venture Freddy, alongside Alaya F. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, went on floors recently. Other projects in the actor’s pocket include Dhamaka, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Captain India. Buzz has it that he is also doing an action film with Om Raut.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

