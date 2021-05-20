Kartik Aaryan joins forces with Hansal Mehta; to play IAF officer in his next

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to topline filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture. The two had been in talks for some time now, and if fresh reports are to be believed, the actor has finally signed the film on the dotted line.

Today, Aaryan completes 10 years in the Hindi film industry. He made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film turned out to be a sleeper hit upon its release but has gained cult status over the years. It also spawned a sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which released in 2015.

Spilling more beans on his untitled film with Hansal Mehta, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “It is a commercial film that will have a Hansal touch. The film has been put together by Harman Baweja and has a nationalistic angle to it. In fact, the movie is based on a real-life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation.”

Films based on IAF officers involved in rescue operations have been arresting a lot of filmmakers’ attention lately. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor played IAF officer Gunjan Saxena in Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The biographical drama, which had its direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix, received positive response from critics and audiences alike.

Four-time National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut also plays an IAF officer in her next film Tejas. Producer Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling the film under his production house RSVP Movies.

In his kitty, Kartik Aaryan also has Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Buzz has it that he has also given his nod to an epic love story to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

