Kartik Aaryan finishes his next Dhamaka in just 10 days

Kartik Aaryan has done the unthinkable. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor has wrapped up his next film Dhamaka in just 10 days. Yes, you read that right! Aaryan, who announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of his worried mother given the current Coronavirus pandemic, has completed the film in a record time.

Dhamaka is a remake of the successful South Korean film The Terror Live (2013). Filmmaker Ram Madhvani and his team started shooting for the film on 14th December at Renaissance in Powai and completed the entire shoot in 10 days.

The thriller stars Kartik Aaryan in the role of a journalist. Mostly known for headlining romcoms, the actor is doing an out-and-out thriller for the first time in his decade-long career. Before the film took off the ground, the entire unit was tested for Covid-19 and was quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai.







“Since the unit comprised 300 people, the entire hotel was booked by the production team. Madhvani and Ronnie Screwvala, and Amita adhered to the necessary safety protocols and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Dhamaka revolves around a terror attack. The majority of the scenes of the film are set indoors. The film has some scenes set outdoors as well, which the team shot in locations close to the hotel. We hear that director Ram Madhvani had designed a detailed storyboard before commencing the shoot, which ensured that each and every team member was prepped to avoid prolonged shoot schedules.

In addition to Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan also has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his pocket. All three films are scheduled to enter cinemas in 2021.







