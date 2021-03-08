Trending Now

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her second son on International Women’s Day


Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on 21st February 2021. The couple has not yet announced their second son’s name, and they had also not shared a picture of their son.

But today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kareena has shared a glimpse of her newborn baby. The actress took to Instagram to share the picture.

She captioned it as, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay.”



 

Well, in the picture we can’t see the clear face of the baby, but it is surely a very adorable post. However, now we wait for a proper picture of the baby.

When Saif and Kareena’s first son, Taimur, was born, the couple had announced the baby’s name, and had happily posed for paparazzi with him. But, for their second son, they haven’t done the same.

Talking about their movies, Saif has multiple interesting projects lined-up like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on 23rd April 2021, Bhoot Police will hit the big screens on 10th September 2021, and Adipurush is scheduled to release on 11th August 2022.



Meanwhile, Kareena currently has only one film in her kitty and that is Karan Johar’s directorial Takht. The movie has been delayed so the shooting won’t start anytime soon, and reportedly, before Takht, Karan will helm a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.













