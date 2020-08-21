Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about uncle Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Known for starring in a number of iconic Hindi movies, including Bobby (1973), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Karz (1980) and Chandni (1987), veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30th April 2020, leaving a void no one can ever fill. He died from leukemia.

Almost four months after the sad demise of Kapoor, his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about him. Talking to a premier entertainment magazine, the talented actress said, “It has been a terrible tragedy. Like me, Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he would tell you so. If he hated your performance, he would say he did not like it.”

Adding further, the actress said that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also misses the late actor a lot. “Saif misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level. They believed they were similar actors. Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to work with him,” she concluded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited Bollywood flick Laal Singh Chadha opposite superstar Aamir Khan. The film, which is an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), reunites the actress with Mr. Perfectionist after a huge gap of eight years. The duo was last seen together in Reema Kagti’s 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar (2017), starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Waseem.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was originally scheduled to hit the marquee on Christmas 2020, will now enter theatres on Christmas 2021. Its release has been delayed by a year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

